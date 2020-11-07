Brian Thomas ThroneburgAugust 6, 1986 - November 3, 2020Brian Thomas Throneburg, 34, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.He was born Aug. 6, 1986, in Catawba County, to Keith and Patty Thomasson Throneburg. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Alfred Thomasson.Brian was a great father. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed taking his kids fishing and to play sports. He also enjoyed riding his dirt bike. Brian was known to be a very talented man at his work, he could build anything. He will be missed by many.Survivors include his parents, Keith and Patty Throneburg of Hudson; fiancée, Ashley Mitchell of 12 years, of the home; two sons, Logan and Grayson Throneburg of the home; daughter, Emma Throneburg, of the home; brother, Chris Throneburg and wife, Gennifer, of Memphis Tenn.; nephew, Aiden Throneburg of Memphis; maternal grandmother, Ruby Thommason, of Hickory; paternal grandparents, Betty and Barney Throneburg of Hickory; and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life for Brian will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at Lenoir Optimist Park from 1 to 3 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made towards Brian's children's future under Patricia Throneburg's name at State Employees Credit Union; or contributions can be made to the mother of his children, Ashley Mitchell.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory