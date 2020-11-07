Steve Clinton LawsJanuary 8, 1944 - November 5, 2020Steve Clinton Laws, 76, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Nov 5, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.Born Jan. 8, 1944, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Max M. Laws and Hazel Crump Laws.Steve was a graduate of Happy Valley High School and Blanton's Business College. He was always active in the community serving as President of Newton-Conover Jaycees, Vice President of N.C. Jaycees, and National Commander of Sons of the American Legion. After his family, veterans were Steve's passion as he was an advocate for SAL for over 30 years. He was a member of the Hickory Elks Lodge and served as Chairman of the Veteran's Committee.He enjoyed the mountains, the beach, playing golf and spending time with his family and a host of friends. He never hesitated to speak up and speak out. He often joked about his prosthetic leg as he often took it off even on the dance floor. Steve was generous, often to a fault. He was loud and loving and his presence will be deeply missed.He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Davis Laws of the home; daughters, Angie Laws of Hickory, Annette Laws Wilson and husband, Robert, of Hickory; brothers, Larry Laws of Lenoir, Terry Laws of Lenoir, Buddy Laws and wife, Wanda, of Charlotte, Randy Laws and wife, Gwin, of Lenoir, Jerrell Laws and wife, Lynn, of Hudson; sisters, Linda Bentley of Hudson, Kathy McCord and husband, David, of Concord; grandchildren, Brooke King and husband, Justin, of Raleigh, Alec Griffin and husband, Michael, of Charleston, Seth Wilson of Hickory, Matthew Reitzel and fiancée, Jenna, of Ft. Mill, S.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private memorial service followed by a huge celebration of Steve's life with music, laughter and sweet memories at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Hickory Elks Lodge Backpack Program, 356 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.