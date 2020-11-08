Michael Lee JollyMarch 25, 1951 - November 5, 2020Michael Lee Jolly, 69, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Charles F. George VA Medical Center in Asheville.Michael was born in Taylorsville, March 25, 1951, to the late Burlie and Georgia Honeycutt Jolly.Michael served his country proudly as a soldier in the U.S. Army, with whom he retired after many years of dedicated service. In 1989, he served in Operation Just Cause in Panama.In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a son, Michael Jolly Jr.; a brother, Robert Gerald Jolly; and a sister, Dinah Gail Jolly.He is survived by his wife, Arleen Payne Jolly of Newton; a daughter, Jennifer Michelle Jolly and husband, Eric Wargin, of Haw River; three sisters, Rhonda Weaver and husband, Gary, of Taylorsville, Robin Houston and husband, Randy, of Claremont and Marie Jolly of Longview; two nieces, Natasha N. Weaver and Kisha Buggs; two nephews, Jerry Eugene Drum and Mark Reel, all of Taylorsville; and other relatives in Alabama.Asheville Mortuary Services