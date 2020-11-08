Dorothy Hudson MeadowsApril 4, 1932 - November 6, 2020Dorothy Hudson Meadows, 88, of Hickory, passed away of natural causes Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehab Center.Born April 4, 1932, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Bruce A. and Fannie B. Hudson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde F. Smith; her second husband, Fred C. Meadows; six brothers; and five sisters.She was a 1950 graduate of Claremont Central High School. Dorothy worked as financial secretary of First Baptist Church for 27 years where she was a member until moving to Temple Baptist Church after her second marriage.Dorothy was a woman of faith and lived her convictions as she visited shut-ins and carried food where needed. Her Bible and daily devotions were constants in her life.She loved being outdoors, working word search puzzles, and canning and freezing vegetables.This wonderful woman left a legacy of loving, caring, and kindness to be remembered by.Survivors include her son, David B. Smith and wife, Pamela, of Hickory; her daughter, Andra S. Williams and husband, Larry, of Chandler, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Vince Willard and wife, Johannah, of Cary and Krisi Freshour of Asheville; two great-grandchildren, Nora and Henry Willard of Cary; and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private memorial service at a later date.The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff of Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation for their excellent care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 825 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd., Hickory, NC 28602.