James P. Clark Sr.
July 31, 1948 - November 6, 2020
James Presley Clark Sr., 72, of Newton, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his residence.
James was born July 31, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Edward Clark and Velida Heatherly Clark.
James was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers; four sisters; and sister-in-law, Judy T. Sheets.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sandra K. Clark of the home; son, James P.Clark Jr. (Jackie) of Vale; two sisters, Linda Martin of Newton and Juanita Copper of West Virginia; two stepsons, Timothy W. Lusk (Pa) of Hickory and Michael Matthews (Lora) of Claremont; four stepdaughters, Charlotte Blair of Lincolnton, Jennifer K. Lusk of Lincolnton, Kimberly Herman (Wayne) of Hickory and Amy McDonald of Maiden; four beloved sisters-in-law, Elaine Thomas of Virginia, Betty Ann Thomas Moran of Taylorsville, Martha Thomas of Taylorsville and Margaret Cox of Hickory; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Pastor Scott Mann officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Newton with military honors. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Burke Mortuary of Newton
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 9, 2020.