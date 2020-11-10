Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Ray Pope
DIED
November 8, 2020
George Ray Pope

June 10, 1927 - November 8, 2020

George Ray Pope, 93, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Brian Center Viewmont.

He was born in Catawba County, June 10, 1927, and was the son of the late George Raymond and Alice Annie Little Pope. George was a retired United States Postal Service employee and a World War II Army veteran.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Eckard Pope; sisters, Hilma Deal and Mildred Deal; and brother, Elbert Pope.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Atwater and husband, Tom, of Hickory; son, Michael Pope and wife, Melissa, of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Chris Atwater of Clearwater, Fla., Lindsay Atwater of Taylorsville, Matthew Pope of Raleigh and Markus Pope of Connelly Springs.

Mr. Pope will lie-in-state Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Vicar Denise Henry and Deacon Liz Fox will be officiating the service.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 2780 N Center St., Hickory, NC 28601.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.