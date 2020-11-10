Ray Carroll Maltba
August 25, 1934 - November 7, 2020
Ray Carroll Maltba, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Trinity Village.
Born Aug. 25, 1934, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Robert "Claud" Maltba and Margaretta Hopkins Trusdale. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Melvin Maltba; and sister, Margie Maltba Bumgarner.
Mr. Maltba was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Korean War. He was also vice president of Shook builder supply. He was past president and a member of the Catawba Valley Home Builders association and a member of the Optimist club.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Louise Baird Maltba of the home; his children, Evan Ray Maltba of Conover, Doran Carrol Maltba and wife, Melissa, of Pfafftown, James Baxter Maltba and wife, Kimberly, of China Grove, Renata Lynn Maltba of Port Charlotte, Fla., Philip Maltba and wife, Dorian, of Taylorsville; his brother, Bill Maltba and wife, June, of Hudson; and 10 grandchildren.
Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m., at Sunset Hills Cemetery with the Revs. Don Ingle and Edwin Elmore officiating.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207; and/or Three Forks Baptist Church "Forward in Faith fund" In Memory of Ray Maltba, 4685 Three Forks Church Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.
Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Ray Maltba.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 10, 2020.