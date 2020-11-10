Betty Ruth Isom RhoneyOctober 8, 1931 - November 8, 2020Betty Ruth Isom Rhoney, 89, of Kingston Residence, in Hickory passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.Born in Hart County, Ga., Oct. 8, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Willie Walker Isom and Myrtis Bailey Isom. Mrs. Rhoney was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Houston Rhoney; and a sister, Louise Mise.Survivors include a brother, Ronald Isom of Taylorsville; several nieces and nephews; and special friends.The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Kingston Residence in Hickory especially to Imelda Chavez and to Carolina Caring Hospice for the care given.A private graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery with Dr. Eric Davis officiating.Memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 8840 Cooksville Rd., Vale, NC 28168.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., of Fallston