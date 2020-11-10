William Murrell Martin
January 11, 1933 - November 7, 2020
Mr. William Murrell Martin passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
He was born in Spruce Pine, Jan. 11, 1933, a son of the late Elmer Murrell Martin and Mary Norris Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin Norris Martin.
Mr. Martin graduated cadet major from Oak Ridge Military Academy and Lenoir-Rhyne College. Murrell served in the U.S. Army and was employed in the petroleum industry for 41 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Conover.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Faye Deal Martin; daughters, Jill Pittman and husband, Jeff, of Conover and Jenny Smith and husband Lemmie of Claremont; son, Andy Martin and wife, Lisa, of Claremont; grandsons, Christopher Pittman and wife, Kristen, of Raleigh, William Pittman of Conover and Zachary Hinson of Claremont; granddaughters, Tracey Lail and husband, Anthony, of Maiden and Emily Rader of Claremont; great-grandsons, Seth Lail and Drew Lail of Maiden; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Lail of Maiden; special nephew, Todd Poovey of Claremont; numerous nieces and nephews ; and brothers-in-law, Farel Hunt of Claremont and Karl Deal and wife, Norma, of Hilton Head, S.C.
Murrell will lie in state Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Burke Mortuary in Newton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., without the family members' presence. The funeral service will be held privately Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Burke Mortuary in Newton, with Pastor Mary Miller-Zurell officiating, due to COVID-19 precautions. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Burke Mortuary of Newton
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 10, 2020.