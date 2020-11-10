William Murrell MartinJanuary 11, 1933 - November 7, 2020Mr. William Murrell Martin passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.He was born in Spruce Pine, Jan. 11, 1933, a son of the late Elmer Murrell Martin and Mary Norris Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Benjamin Norris Martin.Mr. Martin graduated cadet major from Oak Ridge Military Academy and Lenoir-Rhyne College. Murrell served in the U.S. Army and was employed in the petroleum industry for 41 years. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Conover.Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years, Faye Deal Martin; daughters, Jill Pittman and husband, Jeff, of Conover and Jenny Smith and husband Lemmie of Claremont; son, Andy Martin and wife, Lisa, of Claremont; grandsons, Christopher Pittman and wife, Kristen, of Raleigh, William Pittman of Conover and Zachary Hinson of Claremont; granddaughters, Tracey Lail and husband, Anthony, of Maiden and Emily Rader of Claremont; great-grandsons, Seth Lail and Drew Lail of Maiden; great-granddaughter, Kinsley Lail of Maiden; special nephew, Todd Poovey of Claremont; numerous nieces and nephews ; and brothers-in-law, Farel Hunt of Claremont and Karl Deal and wife, Norma, of Hilton Head, S.C.Murrell will lie in state Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Burke Mortuary in Newton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., without the family members' presence. The funeral service will be held privately Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Burke Mortuary in Newton, with Pastor Mary Miller-Zurell officiating, due to COVID-19 precautions. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery.Burke Mortuary of Newton