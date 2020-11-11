Jackie Ronald HoustonOctober 30, 1942 - November 9, 2020Mr. Jackie Ronald Houston, 78, of Newton, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville.He was born Oct. 30, 1942, in Cameron County, Texas, son of the late Jack Ronald Houston and Ida "Irene" Laugham Houston. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church where he served as deacon, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and was employed as a supervisor in the hosiery industry. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Schronce Houston.He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Scott Houston of Rocky Mount; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in TexasFuneral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday Nov. 13, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Maiden with the Rev. Ethan Drum officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 6150 Startown Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton