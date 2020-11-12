Marcus "Sonny" PopeMarch 2, 1945 - November 11, 2020Marcus "Sunny" J. Pope, 75, of Claremont, passed away at his residence on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Florence Cannon Phillips and Jacob Ira Hart.Marcus was a life-long truck driver, enjoyed riding various motorcycles, and hunting and fishing with his sons. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Montrose.Marcus is survived by his loving wife, Sue; two sons, Mark Pope (Patsy Fox) and Tony Summerlin (Geraldine); two daughters, Donna Pope and Dana Perez; two sisters, Kay Settlemyre and Becky Hollar; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.The Pope family will be having a private memorial service at a later date.