William "Bill" H. GibbsDecember 14, 1918 - November 10, 2020William "Bill" H. Gibbs, 101, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.Born Dec. 14, 1918, he was the son of the late Wade and Lillie Gibbs. Bill was an Army medic and served his country honorably during World War II. He was a 20-plus year member of the Morganton Kiwanis Club. Bill was a fun, loving and very outgoing character who enjoyed bowling and dancing, especially at his annual birthday party.Bill is survived by his wife, Sue Ann Gibbs; daughters, Susan Gibbs Lail and husband, Gary, Mary Gibbs and partner, Michael Nicholas; grandchildren, Bridget Siler and Matthew Lail; and brother, Herbert Gibbs.In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his first wife, Polly Garrison Gibbs; brothers, Wade, Joe and Charles Gibbs; and sister, Louise Lapin.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Paul Christy and Pastor Troy Howard officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home