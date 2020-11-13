Patricia Lorraine Foley ParkerSeptember 15, 1944 -November 11, 2020Patricia Lorraine Foley Parker, 76, of Conover, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her residence.She was born Sept. 15, 1944, the daughter of the late Loren Alan Foley and Elizabeth Jeanne Schneider Walker.In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Wayne Warren Parker; and son, Pearlie Arthur "Pete" Parker.Those left to cherish her memory are fiancé, Allen Hedrick and son, Jarrett; sons, Kenneth Wayne Parker and wife, Linda, Dale Allen Parker and wife, Sharon; daughter, Adonna Moretz and husband, Will; grandsons, Tyler Parker and Tristan Moretz; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as many "adopted into the family" friends of her children over the course of her life. Patricia loved as fiercely as she disciplined.A private graveside service will be held with Chaplain Theodore Merry officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Humane Society, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover