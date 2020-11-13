Menu
Patricia Lorraine Foley Parker
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Patricia Lorraine Foley Parker

September 15, 1944 -

November 11, 2020

Patricia Lorraine Foley Parker, 76, of Conover, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 15, 1944, the daughter of the late Loren Alan Foley and Elizabeth Jeanne Schneider Walker.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Wayne Warren Parker; and son, Pearlie Arthur "Pete" Parker.

Those left to cherish her memory are fiancé, Allen Hedrick and son, Jarrett; sons, Kenneth Wayne Parker and wife, Linda, Dale Allen Parker and wife, Sharon; daughter, Adonna Moretz and husband, Will; grandsons, Tyler Parker and Tristan Moretz; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as many "adopted into the family" friends of her children over the course of her life. Patricia loved as fiercely as she disciplined.

A private graveside service will be held with Chaplain Theodore Merry officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Humane Society, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 13, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.