Robert Lewis SigmonMarch 29, 1937 - November 9, 2020Robert Lewis Sigmon, 83, of Newton, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at the Wexford House in Denver, N.C., with his loving wife, Betty Jonas Sigmon, at his side.Robert was born March 29, 1937, in North Carolina.He is survived by two stepsons, John Gilleland of Wilmington and Edwin Jonas of Newton; two stepdaughters, Susan Jonas and Kathy Gilbert, both of Newton; and six grandchildren. He has two brothers, Bill and Carroll Sigmon; and a sister, Phyllis Rhodes.He was preceded in death by his mother, his father, and four siblings. He also had a special family friend, Colleen Ingle of Lincolnton.He enjoyed spending time with residents and staff at the Wexford House.He was devoted to his wife, Betty, and loved to spend his time caring for her. He worked as a custodian at the First Methodist Church, prior to retirement. He was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church.At this time, no service is scheduled.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton