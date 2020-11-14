Nicolas Jesus EscobarJuly 25, 1934 - November 11, 2020Nicolas Jesus Escobar, 86, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.Born July 25, 1934, in El Salvador, he was the son of the late Elvira Garcia and Napoleon Escobar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings.Nicolas was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory.He is survived by six children; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and five siblings.A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. Masks will be required at all times.