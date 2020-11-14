Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nicolas Jesus Escobar
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Nicolas Jesus Escobar

July 25, 1934 - November 11, 2020

Nicolas Jesus Escobar, 86, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Born July 25, 1934, in El Salvador, he was the son of the late Elvira Garcia and Napoleon Escobar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings.

Nicolas was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory.

He is survived by six children; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and five siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. Masks will be required at all times.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.