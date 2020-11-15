Gene DotsonJanuary 20, 1932 - November 12, 2020Lawrence Eugene "Gene" Dotson, 88, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his residence.He was born Jan. 20, 1932, in Ritchie County, W.Va., to the late William Fred Dotson and Hildred Lamm Dotson. Gene was a member of Sattes Presbyterian Church in Nitro, W.Va., and a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Dixielanders Motorhome Club, American Legion Post 16 in Newton, and IOOF Lifetime in West Virginia.Gene enjoyed traveling and restoring automobiles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Albert Dotson; and sister, Caroline Dotson Beam.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Joan Wilson Dotson of the home; sons, J.D. Dotson and wife, Jill, of Sherrills Ford and Jeffry Forest Dotson and wife, Koni, of Cherryville; grandchildren, William Andrew Dotson, Thomas Eugene Dotson, Amber Voronov, and Laura Dotson; great-grandchildren, Alice Dotson and Aiden Voronov.The Dotson family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 750 3rd Ave. Pl. SE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.