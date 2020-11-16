Heather Dee Mann LunsfordMay 31, 1978 - November 12, 2020Mrs. Heather Dee Mann Lunsford, 42, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a period of declining health.Heather was born May 31, 1978, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Glenn Mann and the late Debra Amaral Mann.She was formerly employed as a phlebotomist with Caldwell Memorial Hospital, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother for her entire family.In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.Survivors include her husband, Shane Lunsford of the home; two children, Amber Mann and Dylan Lunsford; one grandson, Easton Jones; and one godchild, Keagan Sigmon. Also surviving are two brothers, Glenn Mann II and Jason Mann and wife, Vicki; and multiple nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Jerry Stines officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Granite Falls. The family will receive friends Monday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.