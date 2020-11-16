Patricia Fay Childers HadsallNovember 29, 1936 - November 14, 2020Patricia Fay Childers Hadsall, 83, of Newton, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Born Nov. 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lee Childers and Faye Janette Childers.She is survived by two daughters, Holly Welch and husband, Tim, of Newton and Melissa Davis of Lawndale; two sons, Patrick Hadsall of Coco, Fla., and Richard Hadsall and wife, Janette, of Illinois; a sister, Marilyn Childers of Hickory; three brothers, Gray Childers of Hickory, Clinton Childers of Maiden and Dennis Childers and wife, Evelyn, of Maiden; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Glenda Childers, of Hickory.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Rita Jenkins and Windy Parsons; a sister, Gail Ellis; and three brothers, Robin Childers, Joe Childers and Randall Childers.The funeral will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel U.M.C. Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist .