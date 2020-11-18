Shauna Marie O'Brien
September 11, 1960 - November 15, 2020
On Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, Shauna Marie O'Brien, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her immediate family.
Shauna was born Sept. 11, 1960, on Johnson Air Base in Japan. She graduated from the University of Montana with three degrees in Business Administration, Political Science and Sociology. She met her husband, Jack, in Montana and they were married in Denver, Colo., Sept. 6, 1986. They moved to Hickory in 1991, where they raised their two children, John and Katie.
Shauna had a passion for helping others by volunteering for people in all walks of life. Some of her work included tutoring kids in need, volunteering with the Women's Club and Hickory Service League, coaching her kids' sports teams, serving on elementary through high school PTAs, and raising money for Hickory High School Booster Club.
Once an empty nester and wanting to take a more active role in the community, in 2013, she became the director of Hickory P.O.R.C.H. (People Offering Relief from Community Hunger), which is instrumental in providing food to Hickory's children and families in need. The O'Brien family wants to thank the P.O.R.C.H. founders for the honor of naming the P.O.R.C.H. building after Shauna, a beautiful tribute.
Shauna battled cancer for 24 years. After her initial diagnosis, she vowed that this disease would not rule her life and remarkably, she held that belief until the end. The manner in which she lived while facing adversity was a gift to everyone and illustrates how courage, faith and positive thinking can have a profound impact in our lives. As stated by Shauna in 2005, "Cancer has taught me many things. It's taught me to mellow out. It has taught me to appreciate my son, my daughter, my husband, my family, my friends, and my life. After my first bout with cancer, I would look at people who had been survivors for 10, 15, 20 years, and wish that for myself. Then I would think, am I wishing away my life? It would have to be 20 years from now to know that I had survived and I want to live each and every moment right now, the good and the bad. God has blessed me with this life, and I am looking forward to living it."
Those left to cherish Shauna's memory are her husband, Jack; son, John; daughter, Katie Miller and husband, Matt; parents, retired Col. Jack and Janet Leach; sister, Cindy Horacek and husband, Tim; brother, Gregg Leach and wife, Kathy; mother-in-law, Joan O'Brien; sisters-in-law, Ellen Bakhtiar and husband, Joe, Joanne McDonough and husband, Steve, Laura Porter and husband Phil; and nine nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, John O'Brien.
Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, the family will hold a small private funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Shauna to Hickory PORCH, hkyporch.org/donate_now.html;
or P.O.R.C.H., P.O. Box 7, Hickory, NC 28603.www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 18, 2020.