Mason Lee Edwards
2019 - 2020
BORN
2019
DIED
2020
Mason Lee Edwards

October 25, 2019 - November 13, 2020

Mason Lee Edwards, 1 year old, of Catawba, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, as a result of the flood at Hiddenite Family Campground.

He was born Oct. 25, 2019, in Iredell County, to Darian Edwards and Ashley Flowers. Mason was a happy little boy who was always smiling.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Darian Edwards of Catawba; mother, Ashley Flowers of Catawba; sister, Maddisyn Lawson; brothers, Hunter Edwards and Hayden Edwards; maternal grandparents, Robbie and Annette Flowers of Catawba; paternal grandparents, Ricky and Teresa Edwards of Catawba; great-grandmothers, Brenda Edwards of Maiden, Ethel Beaver of Conover; uncle, Shawn Flowers and wife, Sarah, of West Virginia; and cousin, Kellen Flowers.

A service to celebrate Mason's life will be held Friday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Macon Ballard will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to East Taylorsville Baptist Church, Attn: Families Displaced by Flood, P.O. Box 906, Taylorsville, NC 28681, or www.continuetogive.com/hfcbenevolence.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 19, 2020.
There are no words to express my deep sympathy for the family. I can only offer up prayers that grace and mercy surround you all. May the Lord comfort each of you during these darkest days.
Silky Caldwell
November 19, 2020