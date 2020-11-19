Menu
Phillip "David" Swanger
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Phillip "David" Swanger

February 25, 1936 - November 15, 2020

Phillip "David" Swanger, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, after a brief illness.

David was born Feb. 25, 1936, and was a graduate of Hildebran High School, where he served as a bus driver and member of the band. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after High School, serving in Signal Service Detachment 9434. He was stationed at Kagnew Station, Asmara, Eritrea, formerly known as Ethiopia, and loved to tell stories of the time he was stationed there and of his years in the Army.

After being honorably discharged from the Army, David began a career at Western Union. He retired from Western Union after 27 years, as a field service technician, and began his second career, for which he is best known as the restorer of player pianos, pipe organs and calliopes. Blossoming from a hobby he started in 1970, "The Piano Man" filled countless homes with the sound of music by restoring family heirlooms to playing condition. His work was featured on a number of television shows and in magazines and was widely known throughout the US.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Carol Jean Pittman Swanger; parents, Farrell William and Elsie Burns Swanger of Longview; and son, Maj. Phillip Kurt Swanger of San Antonio, Texas.

He is survived by his immediate family, Eric and Marla Swanger, Walter Wesley Weaver, Chi Suk Swanger; and five grandchildren, Phillip Hugh Swanger, Austin Kurt Swanger, Erika Denise Swanger, Patrick David Swanger, and Caroline Grace Swanger.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 19, 2020.
