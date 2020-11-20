Menu
Candi P. Cornwell
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
August 16, 1961 - November 17, 2020

Candence "Candi" Anita Propst Cornwell, 59, of Lincolnton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Candi was born Aug. 16, 1961, in Catawba County, a daughter of Linda Devine Propst of Lincolnton and the late Henry "Bud" Propst Jr. She was a graduate of Maiden High School Class of 1979, a member of Laboratory United Methodist Church and retired from the Lincoln County Sheriff Department.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Cornwell of the home; two daughters, Suzanne Turner and husband, Mike, of Vale and Shannon Austin and husband, Steve, of Denver, N.C.; mother, Linda Propst of Lincolnton; sister, Rhonda Newman and husband, Fleet, of Maiden; grandson, Hunter Turner of Vale; granddaughters, Hannah Turner of Vale and Halle-Grace Devine of Denver, N.C.; nephew, Fleet Newman Jr.; nieces, Jessica Berryhill and Jennifer Anderson; and loving dogs, Toby and Bailey.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary in Newton with Pastor Amy Lambert and Pastor Dale Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in Laboratory United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lincolnton. The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or Laboratory United Methodist Church, 1850 Bill Lynch Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Burke Mortuary
