Mervin McGee Jr.December 14, 1940 - November 18, 2020Mervin Marion McGee Jr., 79, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his residence.He was born Dec. 14, 1940, in Catawba County, to the late Mervin Marion McGee Sr. and Bessie Cresimore McGee. Mervin was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Newton where he served in many church leadership roles, including church council and trustee. He was a U.S. Army Veteran where he served four years with the Army Security Agency. Mervin studied Engineering at NC State, served as past president of Dumas, Ark. Optimist Club and a member of Western Piedmont Woodcrafters. He was employed with Bassett Furniture in Newton, and Dumas, Ark., for 49 years where he held positions in engineering and management. Mervin enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, and traveling, especially to visit his children and grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Corey McGee; brothers, Richard McGee, Jerry McGee and Steve McGee; brother-in-law, David Propst; nephew, Jason McGee; and great-nephew, Cayden McGee.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Betty Propst McGee of the home; sons, Aaron McGee and wife, Gina, of Dover, Ark., and Shannon McGee and wife, Veronica, of McKinney, Texas; brothers-in-law, Sonny Canipe and wife, Cheryl, of Newton and Norris McRee and wife, Gail, of Newton; sisters-in-law, June McGee of Claremont, Shirley McGee of Newton, Colleen McGee of Newton, and Jean Propst of Sherrills Ford; grandchildren, Caleb McGee and wife, Amanda, of Fayetteville, Ark., Cade McGee of Russellville, Ark., Jacob McGee of StoneRiver, Va., Katie McGee of McKinney, Texas, Andrew McGee of McKinney, Texas; and stepgrandchildren, Holly McCoy of Missouri, and Joe Finley of Arkansas.The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.Memorials may be sent to, First United Methodist Church, Organ Fund, P.O. Box 926, Newton, NC 28658; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.