Lou FoxApril 11, 1935 - November 18, 2020Lou Eva Jolly Fox, 85, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Trinity Ridge Nursing Home in Hickory.She was born April 11, 1935, in Alexander County, to the late Shields Herbert Jolly and Amanda Fox Jolly. Lou was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont and enjoyed cooking and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Rayford Jolly, Shields Jolly Jr., and Hoover Jolly; sisters, Leota White, Ruth Pennell and Nellie Fox.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Everett C. Fox of the home; sons, Timothy Fox of Claremont and Bruce Fox and wife, Lesa, of Claremont; daughter, Donna Fox Love of Bumpass, Va.; sister, Polly Edwards of Sherrills Ford; grandchildren, Craig Fox, Ashley Love and husband, Ryan, David Fox and wife, Karen.A service to celebrate Lou's life will be held Friday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The Rev. Eric Hollar will officiate. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. The family will receive friends, prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., at Bethel Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.