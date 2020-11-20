Tyler ShookApril 25, 2000 - November 17, 2020Tyler Julius Shook, 20, of Claremont, entered Heaven's Gates Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, after being involved in a fatal car accident.Born April 25, 2000, in Catawba County, he was a son of Ricky Allen Shook and Louellen Bradshaw Shook. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Claremont and was employed by Kroehler Furniture. Tyler was a graduate of the class of 2019, from Bunker Hill High School. Tyler was known by all his family and friends to always carry a smile wherever he went. Tyler was a great friend to all he knew. Tyler loved to bowl with his family and friends and collecting knives. Tyler was always willing to lend a helping hand and helping out at the Shook's family farm.Tyler was preceded in death by both of his grandmothers, Mary Huffman Bradshaw and Nancy Huffman Shook; and grandfather, John Felix Shook.He is survived by his father, Ricky Allen Shook; and mother, Louellen Bradshaw Shook; brother, Ryan Allen Shook, all of the home; grandfather, Marvin Julius Bradshaw; stepgrandmother, Lisa Wagh Brawshaw; and numerous aunts and uncles, along with many cousins.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, at First Baptist Church in Claremont, with the Rev. Dennis Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial can be donated to the Ronald McDonald Family Room at North Carolina Children's Hospital, 101 Manning Dr., 7th Floor, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton