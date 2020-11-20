Michael "Mike" Norman Kilby
March 26, 1944 - November 17, 2020
Michael "Mike" Norman Kilby, 76, of Conover, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
Mike was born March 26, 1944, in Hickory, the son of Clark Gordon Kilby and Edna (Ross) (Kilby) Finger. He is survived by Dawn Spencer Kilby, whom he married Sept. 20, 1980, at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden.
Mike attended St. Stephens High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, as an Air Policeman from 1961 to 1964, where he obtained his GED in 1963. He was a UPS driver for 30 years and a member of the Teamsters from 1967 to 1996, holding the role of Shop Steward during his service. Mike was a Realtor from 1996 to 2020, as a part of The Kilby Team at Realty Executives of Hickory. Mike was an active member of Trinity Reformed Church of Christ since 1991. Mike adored his wife and was a dedicated and protective father, grandfather, uncle and godfather. He was a fan of football, whether cheering on his sons and grandson, coaching or watching the Panthers on T.V. He was a hardworking man, who expected a lot of from people, but he rewarded his friends and family with kindness and generosity throughout his life. Mike was also known for his amazing one-liners.
In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his son Michael (Sherri) Kilby of Hickory and grandchildren, Braxton Kilby and Taylor (Latham) York of Hickory, Bryson Stirewalt of Washington, D.C., and Conner Stirewalt of Charlotte; son, David (Melissa) Kilby and grandchildren, Arya and Andrew, of Alexandria, Va.; son, Sean (LaKeyla) Kilby and grandchildren, Raegan, Everleigh, and Lincoln, of Conover; brothers, David (Judy) Kilby of Conover and Gary (Misty) Kilby of Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marlene Melvin and Sheila Stewart.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, outdoors at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 217 2nd Ave. NE, Conover, NC. Military honors will follow at the conclusion of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Donate Life North Carolina.
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 20, 2020.