Betsy Rebecca Mosteller
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Betsy Rebecca Mosteller

November 16, 1948 - October 23, 2020

Betsy Rebecca Mosteller, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., passed away uexpectedly Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, after suffering a massive heart attack at her home.

Betsy Mosteller was born Nov. 16, 1948, to David Calvin and Susie Chaffin Mosteller. She attended Hickory High School, UNC-Greensboro and UNC-Chapel Hill, class of 1971. In December of 1971, she married UNC senior, Jim Hornstein. Jim went on to Yale Law School and Betsy became administrative assistant to the Director of Yale Student Health Services. Afterward they moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where Betsy earned a master's degree in Library Science at the University of Southern California. She subsequently worked as a law librarian, until the birth of her daughter, Katherine Susanne, always known as Katie, Oct. 19, 1979. Betsy recalled Katie's birth as the happiest day of her life.

When Betsy returned to work, it was as a paralegal. After her divorce, she and her daughter moved back south to Hilton Head Island. She continued paralegal work until she became town clerk for the Island. Nine years ago, Betsy became critically ill with the rare autoimmune disease of Guillian-Barre. She fought bravely and determinedly to recover. Her second husband, Mark Freedman, took remarkable care of her, enabling a return to a quality of life that would not have been possible otherwise.

Betsy is survived by her husband, Mark Freedman of Hilton Head Island; daughter, Katie Hornstein and husband, Viktor Witkowski of Norwich, Vt.; sisters, Susanne Rolland of Brevard and Nancy Love of Hilton Head Island; nephews and nieces, David Love (Kathy) of Hilton Head, Katherine Love Sherwen of Kampala, Uganda, and Samantha Love Kaufman (Rob) of Bluffton, S.C.; four great-nieces and –nephews; one aunt, Geneva Mosteller of Winston-Salem; and numerous cousins.

The family held a private Zoom memorial service Wednesday, Oct. 28, and plans a celebration of life when circumstances permit.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 22, 2020.

Betsy and I lived in Pitts Park and she was s beloved childhood friend. Prayers for her family as they mourn her passing.
Mary Louise Sitton
November 21, 2020