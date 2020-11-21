Richard Douglas TaylorRichard Douglas Taylor died at the age of 79, at Carolina Caring in Sherrill's Ford. Mr. Taylor was the retired executive director of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments and a long-time contributor to service and community organizations throughout the Catawba Valley region. Mr. Taylor was inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 2006, for recognition of his service to the State of North Carolina. He was presented the award by Lyndo Tippett, the N.C. Secretary of Transportation. In 2007, Doug was honored as one of "25 who Matter" in Catawba County.Doug grew up in Lenoir, and attended all 12 grades at Oak Hill School in the Dudley Shoals area of Caldwell County. In 2013, Doug was inducted into the Caldwell County Schools Hall of Honor. Doug was the son of the late Donald Jethro Taylor, and Doug's mother, Thelma Louise Stafford Taylor, who will be celebrating her 99th birthday on Dec. 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Elaine Leaird.Doug was very engaged in civic work and was a founding member of the Rotary Club of Lake Hickory and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was an active member of Hickory's First Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder and a longtime member of the Personnel Committee. He actively participated in creating the Good Samaritan Fund at the Church.Doug graduated from his beloved N.C. State University, with an undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering–Construction Option, and later returned to get a Master's Degree in Transportation Engineering. He served as the transportation engineer for the City of Asheville early in his career. A long-time member of the Wolfpack Club and Catawba County's representative, he volunteered many years as a fundraiser for the Jimmy V. Foundation.Doug loved the game of golf and was instrumental in creating the regional Golf Junior League for young golfers. He participated himself in many N.C. Amateur tournaments and went on to play two times in the state tournaments held in Pinehurst. He shot two holes in one at Lake Hickory Country Club. He was a supporter and a volunteer for many years in the Greater Hickory Classic held at Rock Barn. He supported the Walkathon Week at the tournament, where over 100,000 miles were walked by volunteers.Richard Douglas Taylor is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 38 years, Terry M. Taylor, whom is a Hickory attorney with Young, Morphis, Bach, and Taylor; son, Richard Douglas Taylor Jr. and wife, Tina, and grandchildren, Chase and Kennedy Anne; son, Brad Anthony Taylor and wife, Jackie, and grandchildren, Anna-Marie, Dawson Grace, and Mary Louise; and daughter, Ashley Brooke Taylor and fiancé, Tymer Tilton.Doug truly appreciated the Catawba Valley region and its many natural wonders. He was instrumental in getting Wilson's Creek designated as a "wild and scenic river" and in getting the funds to protect this natural wonder and build the Visitor's Center. He served on the Visitor Center Board for many years after his retirement and loved spending time hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains. His enthusiasm for life, kind and gentle nature, sharp wit and wise words will be truly missed.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rotary Club, the Good Samaritan Fund at First Presbyterian Church, the Wolfpack Club at NCSU, Hickory Police Department Cops for Tots, or Hospitality House.A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium in Hickory with the Rev. Whit Malone officiating.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory