Gene Edward HollandNovember 19, 1938 - November 19, 2020Gene Edward Holland, 82, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Frye Regional Hospital. Born in Catawba County, Nov. 19, 1938, he was the son of the late James Brazzie Holland Sr. and Bessie Nora Lail Holland.A member of Bethlehem Baptist Church since 1971, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1962, and was stationed in Germany where he was an artillery cannoneer. He served 25 years as a volunteer fireman with the Bethlehem Fire Department. Gene enjoyed listening and attending bluegrass singings and attending senior class Bible studies at his church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Mandy Stallings Holland; and brothers, Bill Holland and Buddy Holland.Survivors include brother, James Holland Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Newton; sister, Shirley Stewart of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister-in-law, Judy Holland of Statesville; and several nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bethlehem, with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7500 NC Hwy 127 N, Taylorsville, NC 28681.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory