Tina Lynn Buchanan ScottJune 26, 1966 - November 20, 2020Tina Lynn Buchanan Scott, 54, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence.Born June 26, 1966, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Linda Parkhurst Hilton and the late Claude Buchanan. In addition to her father, Tina was preceded in death by her brother, Keith Buchanan.In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Peter Scott Jr. of the home; daughter, Sarah Scott; sister, Amy Martin; and two nephews, Blake Buchanan and Ty Martin.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with President Raymond Pate officiating. Mrs. Scott will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the funeral home.