Tina Lynn Buchanan Scott
1966 - 2020
BORN
1966
DIED
2020
Tina Lynn Buchanan Scott

June 26, 1966 - November 20, 2020

Tina Lynn Buchanan Scott, 54, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at her residence.

Born June 26, 1966, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Linda Parkhurst Hilton and the late Claude Buchanan. In addition to her father, Tina was preceded in death by her brother, Keith Buchanan.

In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Peter Scott Jr. of the home; daughter, Sarah Scott; sister, Amy Martin; and two nephews, Blake Buchanan and Ty Martin.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with President Raymond Pate officiating. Mrs. Scott will lie-in-state from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the funeral home.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC 28601
Nov
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
, Hickory, North Carolina 28601
I am saddened by the passing of my cousin Tina. She was a good person and will be missed by all
Norris McLaughlin
November 22, 2020