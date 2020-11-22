Mary Moore NewmanNovember 11, 1948 - November 20, 2020Mary Moore Newman, 72, of Claremont, went to her heavenly home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.She was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Buncombe County, to the late Chester and Edith Chandler Moore. Mary was of Baptist faith and loved playing bingo. She had a great love for her family and enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Shane Walton; daughter, Della Walton; grandson, Donovan Walton; three brothers and two sisters.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, James Newman of the home; son, Tim Newman and fiancée, Shelley Weddington of Catawba; daughters, Deana Sigmon and husband, Jerry, of Claremont and Loretta Newman and fiancé, Jason Morgan, of Conover; brothers, David Moore and wife, Darlene, of Asheville, Bill Moore of Asheville, Carroll Moore and wife, Carolyn, of Hendersonville, and Robert Moore of Laurens, S.C.; sisters, Linda Jones of Asheville, Gladys Banks of Ashville, Annie Mae Autry of Asheville, and Shirley Miller of Hiddenite; grandchildren, Jamin Sigmon, Kristin Sigmon, Redgie Miller, Truman Walton, Alex McNeely, and several other kids she was a grandma to; and great-grandchild, Brantley Shane Miller.A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. The Rev. Larry Moore will officiate. Burial will follow at Oxford Baptist Church cemetery in Conover. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service. Those serving as pallbearers are Jamin Sigmon, Redgie Miller, Alex McNeely, Jimmy Moore, Bruce Helms and Shawn Moser.Memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.