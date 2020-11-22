Janice TeagueAugust 5, 1940 - November 21, 2020Janice Williams Teague, 80, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.She was born Aug. 5, 1940, in Caldwell County, to the late James Earl Williams Sr. and Cora Hartley Williams.Janice was a member of First Baptist Church of Claremont, and retired from the furniture industry after many years of service. She was a mother to anyone she came in contact with, selfless, and the epitome of a role model. Janice will forever be loved and missed, but her legacy and incredibly kind heart will forever be remembered.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lloyd Keller Jr; second husband, Ted C. Elmore; third husband, Jerry Teague; sons, Randy Williams and Joey Keller; grandson, Adam Williams; and several brothers and sisters.Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Gary Keller and wife, Diane, of Granite Falls and Ted Eric Elmore and wife, Gina, of Newton; brother, Ted Williams and wife, Sarah, of Lenoir; sisters, Jean Richards and husband, Dennis, of Claremont and Mary Ann Kirby of Conover; grandchildren, Candice Markham, Lucas Keller, Josh Huffman, Whitney Keller, Lindsay Walters and Mathew Reid; great-grandchildren, Presley Hubert and Graylon Keller; and three more great-grandchildren.A graveside service to celebrate Janice's life will be held Friday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The Rev. Dr. Dennis Richards Sr. and the Rev. Ted Williams will officiate.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Claremont, P.O. Box 489, Claremont, NC 28610.