Lorene Setzer RosemanJuly 24, 1931 - November 21, 2020Lorene Setzer Roseman, 89, of Hickory, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice in Newton.Born July 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Fitchue Lee Setzer and Lillie Beatrice Cook Setzer.Lorene was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of Newton-Conover High School. After her retirement from the furniture industry, she enjoyed dancing, teaching line dancing for many years. Her hobbies included crocheting and quilting and loved helping others whenever needed.She is survived by three daughters, Marsha Day and husband, Ralph, of Hickory, Joanne Donley and husband, Art, of Panama City, Fla., and Janet Whisnant of Hanover Park, Ill.; a sister, Vertie Lee Beal of Maiden; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Frank Linder of Hickory.She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert Marshall Roseman; three sisters, Edith Workman, Gladys Watts and Mildred Cooke; two brothers, Cleveland Setzer and Johnny Setzer; and a great-granddaughter, Allison Hodge.A private graveside service will be held at Conover Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Seaman officiating. The body will lie in honor for friends to visit from 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.