Faye Marie (Shook) StarnesFebruary 3, 1937 - November 20, 2020Faye Marie (Shook) Starnes was called to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after a brief illness.She was born Feb. 3, 1937, and preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Vera (Hedrick) Shook; and sister, Alma Jo (Shook) Hedrick.She was a graduate of St. Stephens High School and a longtime worker in the furniture industry. She was the beloved wife of John Richard Starnes (deceased); and the mother of Ellen Marie (Starnes) Rice (deceased) and John Eric Starnes.She is survived by her loving son, John Eric Starnes and his wife, Veronika (Grzegoszczyk) Starnes; beloved grandson, Michael Rice and son, Mason, as well as his family, Sunnie, Landon and Ally. She will be greatly missed by her son-in-law, Roy Neal (Dusty) Rice; and Marvena and Allen Crowe.She touched the lives of many with her Christian morals and way of life, and was known as a kind and giving soul. She will forever be remembered by the members of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod, especially by Pastor David Ziehr. Her surviving loved ones are spread throughout the South and overseas, Jack Hedrick of Biloxi, Miss., R.J. Starnes of Hickory, Jim and Wanda Hallman of Taylorsville; Alma Jo's children, Cindy and Jeanie Hedrick and their families of Catawba County, Scott and Cindy Malcolm and family of Lake Wylie, S.C., and the Starnes and Grzegoszczyk families of Radlin, Poland.Faye will lie-in-state Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home, due to COVID-19 restriction to avoid large gathering.Graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m., at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod with Pastor David Ziehr and Vicar Andrew Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home