Catherine BolynnFebruary 10, 1942 - November 21, 2020Catherine Jane Travis Bolynn, 78, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.She was born Feb. 10, 1942, in Catawba County; she was the daughter of the late Loy Wilber and Annie Mae Allen Travis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lellon Bolynn; three brothers, Clyde, Bobby and Jimmy Travis; and sister, Linda Brewer.Left to cherish her memory is her son, Floyd Kevin Harris of Maiden; loving granddaughter, Tasha Burgin and husband, Jason, of Maiden; two sisters-in-law, Kay Travis of Claremont and Polly Travis of Maiden.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m., at Maiden City Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Goudelock, Pastor Danny Shortridge and Dr. Richard King officiating. The family will speak to friends and family following the service.Memorials may be made to Maiden Church of God, 107 N 3rd Ave., Maiden, NC 28650.Burke Mortuary of Maiden