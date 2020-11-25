Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marsha Smith Isenhour
1957 - 2020
BORN
1957
DIED
2020
Marsha Smith Isenhour

October 10, 1957 - October 9, 2020

Marsha Smith Isenhour, 62, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her home, following a period of declining health.

Marsha was born Oct. 10, 1957, in Williamson County, W. Va., to the late James and Wilma Smith. She was a member at Faith Community Church and enjoyed playing guitar and banjo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Rhonda Leatherman and Cynthia Lail.

Survivors include, her sister, Melissa Hedrick and husband, Charles, of Conover; and nephews, James Morrow of Conover, and John Clark of Claremont.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Nov. 22, at Faith Community Church.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.