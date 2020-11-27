Robert Jerome CaettaJanuary 2, 1947 - November 20, 2020Robert Jerome Caetta, 73, of Maiden, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Lincoln.Born Jan. 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Frank Michael Caetta and Rose Fonti Caetta.Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He had many passions in his life and believed that faith in the Lord, family and friends were the essential pillars of a godly life. Robert was a master carpenter, who loved to build birdhouses and various wood working crafts and an avid fisherman, not only a fish in the lake but also fishers of men.In addition to his wife of 52 years, Norma Clark Caetta; children, Sheila Rose Caetta of the home, Adam Caetta and wife, Stephanie of Mt. Ulla, Steve Caetta of Advance; and three grandchildren, Zachary Caetta, Nicholas Caetta, and Kristopher Caetta survive him.A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, at Jenkins Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Steve Disher officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at Jenkins Funeral Home, prior to the service.