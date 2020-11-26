Stanley Martin CoffeyMay 22, 1951 - November 21, 2020Father God called Stanley Martin Coffey home Monday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 4 p.m., at the age of 69.Stanley resided in Granite Falls. He was born May 22, 1951, to Michael Faraday Coffey and Trilby Drucilla Kirby Coffey. Stanley was a veteran of both the U.S. Army and Navy. He spent 40 years selling insurance and ministering the Word of Jesus Christ.He is survived by his wife, Judy S. Coffey; daughter, Yvonne Smith; two sons, Robert Lynn Settlemyre and Michael Vaughn Settlemyre; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five brothers; three sisters; and many loving nieces and nephews.Special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Frye Medical Center, who cared for Stanley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service is limited to immediate family only. Arrangements are being made and family will be contacted with details.