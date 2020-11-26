Menu
Stanley Martin Coffey
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
May 22, 1951 - November 21, 2020

Father God called Stanley Martin Coffey home Monday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 4 p.m., at the age of 69.

Stanley resided in Granite Falls. He was born May 22, 1951, to Michael Faraday Coffey and Trilby Drucilla Kirby Coffey. Stanley was a veteran of both the U.S. Army and Navy. He spent 40 years selling insurance and ministering the Word of Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his wife, Judy S. Coffey; daughter, Yvonne Smith; two sons, Robert Lynn Settlemyre and Michael Vaughn Settlemyre; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five brothers; three sisters; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Frye Medical Center, who cared for Stanley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service is limited to immediate family only. Arrangements are being made and family will be contacted with details.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 26, 2020.
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Harold Rominger
Friend
November 24, 2020