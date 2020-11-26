Ervin Calvin "Lou" Harrison
May 16, 1943 - November 23, 2020
Mr. Ervin Calvin "Lou" Harrison, 77, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.
Ervin was born May 16, 1943, in Catawba County, to the late Calvin D. Harrison and Polly Campbell Harrison. He was a member of the Baptist faith and worked as a master woodcarver. He was a friend to all people that he met, and was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include two sisters, Shirley H. Baker and husband, Rudy, of Raleigh, and Diane Woods and husband, Eddie, of Valdese; two nieces, Angela B. Goodwin and husband, Paul, of Raleigh, and Allison B. Hefner of Hildebran; nephew, Donald R. Woods and wife, Danielle, of Raleigh; one great-niece; and several great-nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Burke Hospice, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or to a charity of your choice
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 26, 2020.