Herman J. GarrisonMay 4, 1929 - November 25, 2020Herman Junior Garrison, 91, of Catawba, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Herman was born May 4, 1929, in Catawba County, to the late Floyd A. Garrison and Gussie Head Garrison.He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Claremont. Herman worked for Wray Frazier Camping Center for over 31½ years and Carolina Glove as a truck driver for over 30 years. He loved life to the fullest and always had a joke.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Pamela Jean Garrison; brother, James Garrison; and sister, Lois Barringer.He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Bobbie Dyson Garrison of the home; daughter, Linda Chapparo of Catawba; two granddaughters, Amber Anderson (Steve) of Dallas, Texas, and Erin Thompson of Catawba; two great-grandsons, Grayson Crawford of Hickory, McKenna Fernandez of Conover; two great-granddaughters, Myranda Wellner of Dallas, Texas, and Phoebe Fernandez of Conover; and one great-great-grandson, Sidney of Dallas, Texas.A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m., at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery in Claremont with Pastor Phil Setzer officiating.The family will speak to friends following the graveside service.Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church of Claremont.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton