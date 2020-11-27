William "Bill" Joe CombyJanuary 26, 1929 - November 24, 2020William "Bill" Joe Comby, 91, of Conover, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his Residence.Born Jan. 26, 1929, he was the son of the late Henry Burchard Comby and Alice Mae Little Comby. A lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, Bill served in the Korean conflict. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, whom loved his family very much. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, he was self-employed for many years. He was a member of St. Paul's Reformed Church in Newton.He is survived by three daughters, Alicia Deal and husband, Bruce, of Hickory, Jeanne Jarrett and husband, Robert, of Conover and Teresa Childers and friend, Eric Stoker, of Conover; son, William Blake Comby of Conover; five grandchildren, Monica Deal Wise and husband, Chris, of Hickory, Michael W. Jarrett and wife, Jennifer, of Conover, Lynette J. Ryhal and husband, David, of Hickory, Leanna Childers of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Chris Childers of Newton; seven great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Kara, Kyra, Davy, Jackson, Owen, and Ella; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Hazel Irene Rowlett Comby; four sisters; three brothers; and grandson, Matthew Deal.A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park Sunday, Nov. 29, with Pastor Rob Helton officiating.Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Reformed Church, 3562 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Thank you to the staff of Carolina Caring, as well as Dana Whisnant personal caregiver.