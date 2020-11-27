Menu
Walter Craig Cavin
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Walter Craig Cavin

November 12, 1947 - November 25, 2020

Walter Craig Cavin, 73, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Carolina Caring.

Born Nov. 12, 1947, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Walter Cavin and Doris Keever Cavin.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shelba Yount Cavin of the home; daughter, Brandy Cavin of Hickory; son, Brandon Cavin and wife, Nikki, of Hickory; sister, Sherry Terpening and husband, Ed, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and grandchildren, Braelyn and Bryce Cavin of Hickory.

Craig was a hard-working man that started his service in the U.S. Army at the age of 18 and was the recipient of three Purple Hearts. Upon returning home after his service, his community involvement continued as he was actively engaged in playing sports, coaching sports for his children, and helping out his fellow neighbors. He was a die-hard Tarheel fan, and enjoyed his leisure time by the pool or watching ESPN. Anyone who knew him knew he was always a helping hand with never a complaint. He lived a joyful life while enjoying many traveling opportunities with his wife and friends that will now serve as many memories to cherish for the future.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Stines officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in his honor to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
