Mary Alice Mickles LynnDecember 10, 1926 - November 24, 2020Mary Alice Mickles Lynn, 93, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.She was born Dec. 10, 1926, to the late John L. Mickles and Grace Kiser Mickles in Lincoln County. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lynn.Survivors include her son, Joe Lynn and wife, Wanda; daughter, Linda Hamby and husband, James; grandchildren, Joby Lynn, Samuel Lynn, Dawn Donnahue, and James-Michael Hamby and wife, Carolyn; stepgrandchild, John Hindgarner; great-grandchildren, Daisy Donnahue, Lily Garland, Ashley Donnahue, Sophia Lynn, Jackson Hamby, Senora Hamby; and great-great-grandchild, Brinley Rawson.A private graveside service will be held at Burke Chapel United Methodist Church. Wayne and Christine Matthews will be officiating the service.Hickory Funeral Home