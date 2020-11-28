Menu
Tenita Sue Moore
1957 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1957
DIED
November 24, 2020
Tenita Sue Moore

November 17, 1957 - November 24, 2020

Tenita Sue Moore, 63, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Woodbridge Senior Living, in Spartanburg, S.C.

Born in Hickory, Nov. 17, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Charles Edward Moore and Martha Janice (Clark) Moore, whom survives her, of Boiling Springs, S.C.

Tenita had an independent spirit and was a dedicated worker throughout her life. She retired from the USPS in Raleigh, when she was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 57. Tenita enjoyed spending time with her daughter and family, as well as her many friends throughout her life. She was an animal lover and rescuer, and an avid member of the ASPCA. Some of her skills and hobbies included playing the clarinet, handcrafts, woodworking and gardening. She was an active member of Viewmont Baptist Church in her early years and later belonged to the Methodist denomination.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her daughter, Stacey Moore of Arizona; sister, Catherine Moore McGinnis of Boiling Springs; nephew, Patrick McGinnis and his wife, Lauren, of Inman, S.C.; and a close cousin, Diane Clark of Hickory.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 3120 Falling Creek Rd., Hickory, NC 28601, with the Rev. Regiani Pereira officiating.

Memorials may be made to: www.ASPCA.org/donate; or to Alzheimer's Association, www.act.alz.org/site/Donation.

Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory of Inman, S.C.

www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Service
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Park
3120 Falling Creek Road, Hickory, North Carolina 28601
Funeral services provided by:
Seawright Funeral Home
Janice, Cathy Stacey and Diane our prayers are with you. I have so many fond memories of Tenita. Most of these memories were at Clark Christmas Party's and Price Park Picnics in Blowing Rock. I will always remember her wonderful laugh and smile. May God continue to bless you and comfort you! Ronnie Clark
Ronald R Clark
Family
November 26, 2020
I know that Tenita is with her Lord and Savior and suffering no more, but I am heartbroken for the beloved family she has left behind. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Constance Willis
Family Friend
November 26, 2020
We send our love and prayers to each of you. May God bless and comfort your hearts. Prayerfully, Henry and Georgia Johnson
Henry Johnson
Friend
November 25, 2020