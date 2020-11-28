Howard Partee BenfieldAugust 26, 1930 - November 25, 2020Howard Partee Benfield, 90, of Sawmills, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a brief illness.Born in Caldwell County, Aug. 26, 1930, he was the son of the late Hardee Partee Benfield and Jenny Leanna Hefner Benfield. Howard was a member of the class of 1949, Hudson Hornets. Excelling in sports, he keyed the winning ways of both basketball and baseball teams. Coming of age after World War II, he truly embodied all that we now call the "American dream;" work hard, respect neighbors, and raise a family. A love of the outdoors was evident in his work, as well as his leisure activities. He began his work as a carpenter, mason, and fulfilled his dream of building houses and apartments as a retirement investment. He enjoyed gardening and planting, and spending time in his field. He was an avid golfer and excelled in the sport, with club championships, accomplishing five hole-in-ones and a double eagle. Howard attended and supported Mt. Zion Baptist Church as a member and participated actively in Sunday school and Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Boyd, Paul, Clifford and Cainey Benfield; and sister, Ruth B. Clarke.Howard is survived by his loving wife, Mary Nell Knight Benfield; son, Pat Benfield and wife, Mary Beth, of Granite Falls; daughter, Genice Nix and husband, Roger of Raleigh; and he was affectionately known as "Sparky" by his grandchildren, Emily Benfield Cunningham (Michael), Adam Nix (Cori), and Will Benfield; and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Logan Nix.Graveside rites will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Sawmills. All are welcome, but the family asks that social distancing guidelines are followed and masks are properly worn.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1787 Cajah's Mountain Rd., Hudson, NC 28628.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory