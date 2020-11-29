Gary Michael BakerOctober 4, 1948 - November 20, 2020Gary "County Line" Baker, 72, of Conover, passed Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.He was born Oct. 4, 1948, in Conover, to the late Dillard "Blue" and Clara "Tut" Evans Baker. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Winfred "Stanky" Baker.County Line was a jack of all trades, but a dog huntin' man above all else. In his younger years, he was a talented multi-sport athlete and played in top tier softball leagues in Charlotte, where his nickname was "Magic." He was known for his ability to fix anything, his dancing, sense of humor, and his homemade muscadine wine. He loved his family dearly, he loved to hunt and fish, and he loved the sound of the hounds. He was a captivating story-teller, whom would make friends everywhere he went and never met a stranger. He enjoyed passing his knowledge about dogs, hunting, and respect for nature and wildlife to his sons and younger generations.His memory will be cherished by his wife, Margrita "Lissa" Baker; two sons, Michael Baker of Hickory and Maurice "Reece" Baker of Conover; four brothers, Charles (Linda) Baker, Glenn Earl Baker, Alfred "Bozie" (Lisa) Baker, and Richard Baker; five sisters, Patricia (Robert) Young, Susan (Frank) Byrd, Harriet (Azeem) Wahid-Holman, Millie (Phillip) Crumps, and Melissa (Joey) Coulter; grandson, Dylan Wilhelm; special nephew, Nick Baker; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Also honoring his legacy are the members of his namesake, County Line Hunt Club, and many hounds-men throughout North Carolina.Celebration of life and memorial services will be announced at a later date."Now I can say I understand a full-blooded dog huntin' man."- David Cooler