Lora Parker Salem

February 4, 1932 - November 18, 2020

Lora Parker Salem, 88, of Newton, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Abernethy Laurels in Newton.

Lora was born Feb. 4, 1932, in Cumberland County, to the late Lawrence Lee Parker and Minnie Lee Horne Parker.

A graveside memorial service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park Sunday, Nov. 29, at 3 p.m.

Surviving are her daughter, Sandra Wilson Clark; sons, Bobby Lee Jackson Jr. and David Lee Jackson; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home

www.jerniganwarren.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lafayette Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Sorry for your loss. May the God of comfort be with you all during this difficult time. (2 Cor. 1:2-4)
Jonathan
Neighbor
November 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May the God of comfort be with you all during this difficult time.
Katelyn L
November 27, 2020