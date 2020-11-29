Robert Channing MooseAt the age of 17, Robert Channing Moose left this temporary home to reside in Heaven on the night of Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Hickory.Robert was born into a military family, and became a stellar army JROTC cadet at Hickory High School, where he led others by honorable example, was a friend to those whom needed one, and stood firm against bullying and evil. Hard-working and ever-serving, he was a tender-hearted son, a thoughtful brother, a courteous student, and a loyal friend. Robert is the son of Channing and Julie Moose; and brother to Andrew and Rebekah Moose. He is succeeded by a host of loving family members, friends, and fellow students. Robert's life shall always be a testament to the bold and compassionate character of our Lord Jesus Christ.A floating reception for family and friends will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Hickory Bible Church. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m., at the same location. Park in south parking lot and enter through the courtyard. For those who can't attend in person, go to the livestream link, www.youtube/AeN36ABYIR0.Flowers and sympathies may be sent to Hickory Bible Church, 909 US-70, Hickory, NC 28602.Drum Funeral Home of Hickory