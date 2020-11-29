Dorothy Alice Hill HammettDorothy Alice Hill Hammett, 82, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.A native of Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Dave and Hassie Tyler Hill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Hammett; and sisters, Marjorie Hill, Dessie Hill and Georgia Bell Sheets.Dorothy attended the Providence Road Baptist Church and she enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers and beaded Christmas trees. She was a joy to all who knew her.Survivors include her sons, Charles Randy Hammett (Lisa) and Bailey Eugene Hammett (Heather) of Claremont; sisters, Bonnie Barnett of Erwin, Tenn., Edna Sheets, Carolyn Hill and Margaret Givins all of Bakersville, Bessie Taylor of Jonesborough, Tenn., and Gail Hoilman of Spruce Pine; brothers, Ray Hill of Unicoi, Tenn., Roy Hill and Ralph Hill of Bakersville; grandchildren, Erin Rossner and Tyler Hammett.Graveside services will be 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, in the Garland Parker Cemetery, Blevins Branch Rd. in Bakersville, with Mike McKinney officiating. Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church Disaster Fund, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.Henline-Hughes Funeral Home