Yvonne Leatherman JenkinsMay 4, 1931 - November 27, 2020Yvonne Leatherman Jenkins, 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Heritage Greens in Greensboro.Born May 4, 1931, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Alphonzo C. and Lena Johnson Leatherman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore "Ted" Jenkins; two brothers, Alphonzo C. Leatherman Jr. (killed in service) and Blair Leatherman; and two sisters, Inez Leatherman and Gladys Williams.Yvonne was a member of Penelope Baptist Church, now Open Door Baptist Church. She retired from Century Furniture after 47 years of service.She is survived by her sons, Claude Jenkins and wife, Elaine, of Raleigh and Wayne Jenkins and wife, Diane, of Greensboro; grandchildren, David Jenkins and wife, Jill, of Raleigh, Blair Jenkins and wife, Cara, of Asheville, Lee Anne Porter and husband, Brad, of Charleston, S.C., Kristen Howell and husband, Kevin, of Raleigh, Marshall Sherard of Raleigh and Jessica Thomas and husband, James, of Greensboro; and nine great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Marie, Mia, Hannah, Joshua, Jack, Drew, Will and Annie.Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service in Catawba Memorial Park, with the Pastor Shawn Davis officiating. Her grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.Memorials may be made to Open Door Baptist Church, 3310 Main Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.